Goldman Sachs unit backs credit firm Kennedy Lewis

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
In conjunction with the investment from Petershill, Azimut Alternative Capital Partners, LLC will divest its non-controlling, minority equity stake in Kennedy Lewis.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination