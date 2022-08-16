Goldner Hawn-backed Steven Label acquires manufacturer Orange County Label

Steven Label was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California

Steven Label, a Goldner Hawn portfolio company, has acquired Santa Ana, California-based Orange County Label, a provider of high-quality labels as well as specialty die-cut and adhesive products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Steven Label was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California. With factories in the U.S. and Mexico, the company has silk screen, flexo, digital, and off-set printing capabilities. ISO certified, Steven Label produces overlays and nameplates, bar-coded and variable data labels, insulator and shields tag and labels for medical applications and durable labels with U/CSA recognition.

Based in Minneapolis, Goldner Hawn was founded in 1989. It invests in lower middle market companies.

Goldner Hawn is targeting businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including industrial manufacturing, value-added distribution, consumer products and services, and outsourced business services. Goldner Hawn has made over 90 platform and add-on investments in companies with total transaction values approaching $4 billion.