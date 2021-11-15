Goldner Hawn buys Steven Label

Goldner Hawn has acquired Steven Label, a maker of specialty labels, medical instructions for use, graphic overlays, and membrane switches serving the healthcare and industrial markets.

Goldner Hawn has acquired Steven Label, a maker of specialty labels, medical instructions for use, graphic overlays, and membrane switches serving the healthcare and industrial markets. No financial terms were disclosed. Mentor Securities served as financial advisor to Steven Label on the transaction.

PRESS RELEASE

GOLDNER HAWN ACQUIRES STEVEN LABEL

Goldner Hawn announced today that it has acquired Steven Label, LLC (“Steven Label” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of specialty labels, medical instructions for use, graphic overlays, and membrane switches serving the healthcare and industrial markets.

Founded in 1954, Steven Label manufactures specialty products for OEM customers utilizing a unique design method and a collaborative engineering approach due to the complexities and stringent requirements of working in the healthcare and industrial markets. The Company is ISO 13485 certified and serves an impressive list of customers including some of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Steve and the entire Steven Label team to continue upon the Company’s historical growth and success,” said Joe Heinen, Partner at Goldner Hawn. “Steven Label is a highly differentiated platform that has a long history of solving customers’ complex design and engineering needs while providing top-notch customer service.”

“Goldner Hawn’s partnership approach, industry knowledge, and aligned incentives create an opportunity for Steven Label to enhance its competitive position within the healthcare and industrial end markets,” added Steve Stong, CEO of Steven Label. “The firm is committed to providing capital and resources to execute on our future growth initiatives and take Steven Label to the next level.”

Steven Label is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities of specialty label manufacturers and other specialty product providers serving the healthcare and industrial markets.

About Steven Label

Steven Label was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA. With factories in the U.S. and Mexico, the Company has silk screen, flexo, digital, and off-set printing capabilities. ISO certified, Steven Label produces overlays and nameplates, bar-coded and variable data labels, insulator and shields tag and labels for medical applications and durable labels with U/CSA recognition. Through its Robinson Printing division, Steven Label offers medical printing of all sorts including instructions for use and booklets. The Company is committed to providing consistent customer satisfaction with the highest quality products and service. For more information about Steven Label, visit www.stevenlabel.com.