Goldner Hawn divests Control Devices to HBM

PRESS RELEASE

GOLDNER HAWN COMPLETES SALE OF CONTROL DEVICES

Goldner Hawn announced the sale of Control Devices, a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered flow control solutions to HBM Holdings (“HBM”). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fenton, MO, Control Devices is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered flow control products, utilized in niche gas, air and liquid applications across a diverse array of end markets, including medical, specialty gas, compressed air systems, vehicle systems, and fluid handling. Control Devices’ engineering-centric operations and quality customer service have resulted in an industry-wide reputation as a product innovator and problem-solving design partner. The company serves a diverse base of blue-chip original equipment manufacturers and distributors.

“I am proud of Control Devices’ accomplishments to date. Our successes reflect a long history of demonstrated design and engineering capabilities with a reputation for outstanding quality,” said Scott Kerns, CEO of Control Devices. “This transaction is a validation of our talented employee base and their hard work and dedication to the company.”

Goldner Hawn Partner, Jason Brass, added, “Control Devices has done an excellent job growing organically and successfully integrating several add-ons acquisitions during Goldner Hawn’s ownership. We wish Scott and his team continued success in the company’s next growth phase with the HBM team.”

“Control Devices’ application engineering expertise, design content, and proven growth strategy make them an outstanding fit for the HBM portfolio,” said Anderson Fincher, CEO of HBM. “We see a terrific opportunity to support the management team in accelerating growth for the company as HBM builds in this market and expands further into the industrial components space.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Control Devices. Lewis Rice LLC served as legal counsel to the buyer.

About Control Devices

Control Devices, founded in 1963 and headquartered in Fenton, MO, is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered flow control solutions in the gas, air, and liquid markets. Control Devices offers customized and standard valves, condensate traps, refrigerant distributors, and other products that serve as critical components in end-product applications, including medical systems, air compressors, fire suppression systems, and specialty gas HVACR, and heavy truck braking systems.