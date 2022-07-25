Goodwin adds Mayne as partner for PE practice

He will be based in the firm's New York office.

Global law firm Goodwin has named James Mayne as a partner in its private equity practice. He will be based in the New York office.

“James’ extensive experience with M&A and fund formation is a terrific match for our clients’ needs, especially in asset management and secondaries,” said Michael Kendall, co-chair of Goodwin’s private equity practice, in a statement. “He brings a unique cross-disciplinary skillset to our global team, and we are thrilled to welcome James to the firm.”

Mayne counsels clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, and secondary transactions, and on private investment fund formation across a wide range of asset classes and geographies.

Mayne joins Goodwin from Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he worked at international law firms in New York and Sydney, Australia.

Goodwin employs over 1,800 lawyers across the U.S., Europe and Asia.