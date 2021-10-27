Goodwin adds Sussman to private investment funds practice

He will be based in the firm's New York office.

October 27, 2021 — Global law firm Goodwin today announced that Adam V. Sussman joined the Private Investment Funds practice as a partner, resident in the New York office.

“Adam is an outstanding lawyer with a range of experience and skills that align perfectly with the needs of our clients,” said Mandee Gruen, co-chair of Goodwin’s Private Investment Funds practice. “We’re thrilled to have Adam on our team as we continue to enhance our market-leading global private investment funds platform amid accelerating client activity.”

Sussman counsels private fund sponsors on all aspects of their business, including the organization, marketing and fundraising, ongoing operation, compliance, and management of private equity funds, hedge funds, co-investment funds, and managed accounts. He also advises institutional investors on their participation in private equity and other alternative asset funds.

Sussman is the ninth Private Investment Funds partner to join the firm this year, following the arrivals of David Wagner, Michael Aluko, and Karen Chao in New York, Zee Ahmedani in Los Angeles, Joachim Kayser and Sebastian Bruchwitz in Frankfurt, and Phil Culhane and Elyn Xing in Hong Kong.

Goodwin’s 160+ lawyer Private Investment Funds practice supports over 500 investment managers raising capital to invest in the private equity, real estate, technology, and life sciences sectors. In the past 18 months, the practice closed more than 60 funds totaling over $200 billion in raised capital. The firm was recently named the top law firm for fund formation by Law360, the Legal 500 UK Awards, IJ Global, and SuperReturn Awards.

