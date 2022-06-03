Goodwin adds two partners to PE practice

Law firm Goodwin has named Andrew Kimball and Andrew Cheng as partners for its private equity practice.

PRESS RELEASE

Goodwin, the global law firm serving innovators and investors, today announced that Andrew Kimball and Andrew Cheng joined the firm’s Private Equity practice as partners, resident in, respectively, the Washington, D.C. and Santa Monica offices.

“Andrew Kimball’s and Andrew Cheng’s complementary strengths in private equity, M&A and debt financing broaden our suite of services for investors, sponsors and their portfolio companies,” said A.J. Weidhaas, co-chair of Goodwin’s Private Equity practice. “We are delighted to welcome them to the firm.”

“Andrew Cheng’s significant experience in navigating financing structures and sources of capital will be an immediate benefit to our clients,” said Jennifer Bralower, chair of Goodwin’s Debt Finance practice. “His royalty financing and convert experience coupled with Andrew Kimball’s proven track record and substantial experience structuring a broad array of private equity transactions will add additional depth to our platform.”

Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors, and lenders in acquisition financings, royalty financings, special-situation financings and other complex leveraged finance transactions.

Kimball advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on a wide variety of complex business transactions, including structuring and negotiating acquisitions and divestitures, minority investments, leveraged buyouts and financial restructurings. He is experienced in a wide variety of industries, including consumer products, telecommunications, and health care adjacent sectors.

Goodwin has been named the number one firm (by deal count) for global, U.K., and U.S. M&A, and global, U.S., and European private equity buyouts by Mergermarket in the Q1 2022 league tables.

