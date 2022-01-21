Goodwin expands PE practice with new hire

Law firm Goodwin has named Robby Stein as a partner for its private equity practice. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

January 21, 2022 — Global law firm Goodwin today announced that Robby Stein joined the Private Equity practice as a partner, resident in the New York office.

“The volume of leveraged lending is at an all-time high, and we continue to see a strong pipeline of leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisition financings, and dividend recaps in the year ahead,” said Jennifer Bralower, chair of Goodwin’s Debt Finance practice. “Robby is a market leader in sponsor finance and will play an integral role as we continue to bolster our best-in-class offering for private equity clients, their portfolio companies, and public and private tech and life sciences companies around the world.”

Stein has extensive experience representing private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, and other public and private companies in connection with acquisition and other debt financings. He regularly advises middle-market borrowers and early-stage companies in connection with the structuring, negotiation, and documentation of domestic and cross-border debt financing matters. Stein assists clients across industries and products, with expertise in senior secured debt, second lien financings, asset-based lending, fund-level financings, and related intercreditor matters. Stein also represents clients in debt restructurings, workouts, and general corporate finance matters.

Goodwin has continued to invest in its premier, global Private Equity practice in the last 18 months with the arrival of more than 20 partners in New York, Washington, D.C., Frankfurt, London, and Hong Kong. Goodwin has more than 360 private equity lawyers globally.

Mergermarket’s latest league tables ranked Goodwin the number three firm for global buyouts by deal count.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit, us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.