GPP recaps iXCells Biotechnologies

iXCells is led by co-founder and CEO Dr. Lynn Zhang, co-founder and President Dr. Nianwei Lin and co-founder and Vice President of Finance Dr. Ying Su.

iXCells was founded in 2014

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Great Point Partners invests in healthcare

GPP was founded in 2003

Great Point Partners has recapitalized San Diego-based iXCells Biotechnologies, a provider of products and discovery services to the academic, biotech and pharmaceutical communities. No financial terms were disclosed.

iXCells is led by co-founder and CEO Dr. Lynn Zhang, co-founder and President Dr. Nianwei Lin and co-founder and Vice President of Finance Dr. Ying Su. iXCells was founded in 2014.

“Lynn and Nianwei have done an exceptional job building a rapidly-growing company serving academic, biotech and pharma clients with best-in-class drug discovery solutions and disease-relevant cellular models,” said Noah Rhodes, a managing director at GPP, in a statement. “We were extremely impressed by the scientific expertise the management team has built within the organization, and we look forward to helping them expand their product and service offering into adjacent high-growth end markets.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Great Point Partners invests in healthcare. GPP was founded in 2003.