Granite Creek-backed Salem One scoops up printing and graphics firm iTek

Salem One, a portfolio company of Granite Creek Capital Partners, has acquired Concord, North Carolina-based iTek Graphics, a printing and graphics company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salem One is a provider of print-based corporate communication solutions.

Patriot Capital made a co-investment in the acquisition.

“The acquisition brings together two industry leaders, jointly offering a comprehensive suite of packaging, data-driven direct marketing, signage, and logistics services,” said Brian Boorstein, co-founder and partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners in a statement. “The blend of resources and expertise from the two companies offers unmatched value for clients looking to streamline their print and marketing, driving greater efficiency in their campaigns.”

iTek was founded in 2010.

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek invests in the lower middle market. Founded in 2005, the firm targets the manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness sectors.