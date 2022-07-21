Granite Creek exits Sunset Pacific Transportation

In September 2019, Granite Creek partnered with Red Arts to acquire Sunset Pacific Transportation

Granite Creek Capital Partners has exited its stake in Sunset Pacific Transportation, a logistics provider based in Chino, California. No financial terms were disclosed.

Red Arts Capital Partners and Prudential Private Capital acquired Granite Creek’s significant minority stake in Sunset Pacific, and repaid its subordinated debt holdings as part of a recapitalization of the business.

Granite Creek's investment in Sunset Pacific Transportation was made from its $200 million fund, Granite Creek FlexCap II, L.P.

“Granite Creek is proud to have supported Sunset Pacific’s exceptional growth over the last few years,” said Brian Boorstein, co-founder and partner at Granite Creek, in a statement. “Sunset Pacific has demonstrated the value of its differentiated business model – derived and perfected by its first-class management team – which has enabled us to realize a substantial gain on our investment as well as put it in a strong position for the future.”

Sunset Pacific Transportation is a leading national provider of Volume Less Than Truckload and other complementary shipment services.

Based in Chicago, Granite Creek backs lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. It was founded in 2005.