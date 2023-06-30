Grant Avenue-backed Fortis Home Health & Hospice recruits Radics as CEO

Most recently, Radics served as president of Home Health & Hospice of Aveanna Healthcare

Prior to Aveanna Healthcare, Radics was CEO of Five Points Healthcare

Founded in 2019, Grant Avenue Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies

Fortis Home Health & Hospice, a portfolio company of Grant Avenue Capital, has named Rob Radics as CEO.

Indianapolis-based Fortis is a home-based care company.

Most recently, Radics served as president of Home Health & Hospice of Aveanna Healthcare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Fortis team at this important point in the Company’s evolution,” said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue in a statement. “His extensive home-based care background, commitment to clinical excellence, and proven leadership will help advance Fortis’ mission of building a leading home-based care company that is renowned for its outstanding patient care and dedicated workforce.”

Prior to Aveanna Healthcare, Radics was CEO of Five Points Healthcare. Earlier in his career, he held multiple leadership roles at Gentiva Health Services and its predecessor company Heathfield, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Grant Avenue Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies.