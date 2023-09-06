Grant Avenue recaps life sciences and healthcare consultancy CREO

Clearsight Advisors served as financial advisor to CREO while Crosstree Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Grant Avenue.

Grant Avenue Capital has recapitalized CREO Inc, a North Carolina-based life sciences and healthcare consultancy. No financial terms were disclosed.

“CREO is well recognized for its unique blend of value creation services for industry organizations, leaders and investors, and we are pleased to partner with the Company at this pivotal point in its evolution,” said Brian Berkin, managing director at Grant Avenue in a statement. “Susan and Mike have established an incredible platform for helping life sciences and healthcare organizations grow. Grant Avenue is eager to help strengthen CREO’s reach and impact across new geographies, partnerships, service offerings, and M&A.”

Clearsight Advisors served as financial advisor to CREO while Crosstree Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Grant Avenue.

Based in New York City, Grant Avenue invests in middle-market healthcare companies. The firm was founded in 2019.

CREO was founded in 2015.