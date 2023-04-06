GRC buys commercial roofing company RRA

RRA was founded in 2006 by CEO Adam Brissman and Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Herrera.

Great Range Capital has acquired Milwaukee-based Roofed Right America, a commercial roofing contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

RRA was founded in 2006 by CEO Adam Brissman and Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Herrera.

Ed Cettina of Cettina Infrastructure Advisors advised GRC on the transaction and joined RRA’s board as executive chairman at closing.

On the deal, Mark Robinson, managing director at GRC, said in a statement, “It’s impossible not to be inspired by the passion and vision Adam and Ricardo have for RRA’s future. We’re honored to be their partners and enthusiastic about playing an active role in the next chapter of RRA’s story.”

Based in Kansas, GRC targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 million to $150 million.