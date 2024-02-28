Great Hill-backed Totango merges with software firm Catalyst

The combined organization will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst, respectively

Based in Boston, Great Hill targets the software, healthcare, media, financial technology, digital infrastructure, and digital commerce sectors

The private equity firm was founded in 1993

Totango, which is backed by Great Hill Partners, is merging with Catalyst, a New York-based software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Redwood City, California-based Totango is an enterprise customer success software firm.

The combined organization will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst, respectively.

“Uniting the established expertise of Totango with Catalyst’s innovative, customer-led growth approach is a future-proof proposition that will position the combined company for continued growth in a rapidly evolving customer success landscape,” said Christopher Gaffney, managing director at Great Hill Partners in a statement. “Customer expansion can’t be an afterthought – it’s a boardroom imperative and the best growth path in the current economic environment.”

