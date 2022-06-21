Great Hill brings Echobot and Leadfeeder together to create sales intelligence and go-to-market platform

The merger will create an AI-powered sales intelligence and go-to-market platform

The newly formed company will be led by Echobot CEO Bastian Karweg and Leadfeeder CEO Pekka Koskinen

Great Hill’s Derek Schoettle, Chris Gaffney, and Greg Stewart will join the Board of Directors

Great Hill Partners has invested $189 million (€180 million) to bring together Echobot, a provider of European sales intelligence, and Leadfeeder, a web visitor intelligence platform. The newly formed group creates an AI-powered sales intelligence and go-to-market platform. Great Hill has committed an additional $52 million to fund future acquisitions for the newly formed entity.

The newly formed company will be led by Pekka Koskinen and Bastian Karweg, CEOs of Leadfeeder and Echobot respectively. It will be headquartered in Germany with a global team of 250 employees across Europe and the U.S.

Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm based in Boston that was founded in 1998. It has raised over $12 billion to date, and it looks to invest in the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors.

“Go-to-market is one of the fastest-growing areas of B2B software.” said Derek Schoettle, Growth Partner at Great Hill Partners. “Sales and marketing organizations need timely, accurate information and intelligent systems to identify and engage their prospects in an increasingly personalized, automated fashion. By bringing together Echobot and Leadfeeder, we can create the next-generation sales intelligence and go-to-market platform.”

“The combination of Echobot and Leadfeeder is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a massive market opportunity at the early stages of adoption,” said Bastian Karweg, CEO of Echobot.