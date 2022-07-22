Great Point invests in biometrics CRO Ephicacy

Ephicacy provides statistical programming, data management, and real-world evidence analytics services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Great Point Partners has made an investment in New Jersey-based Ephicacy, a biometrics contract research organization. No financial terms were disclosed. Ephicacy provides statistical programming, data management, and real-world evidence analytics services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“Ephicacy has differentiated itself as a global leader in clinical analytics. Sophisticated data analysis is critical to clinical trial and regulatory success and pharma companies rely on specialized CROs like Ephicacy for outsourced biostatistics support,” said Rohan Saikia, managing director at Great Point Partners, in a statement. “Ephicacy has been growing rapidly, and we are excited to partner with Ganesh and the rest of the team to accelerate growth.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Great Point Partners is a healthcare investment firm. It was founded in 2003. Great Point manages $1.5 billion of capital in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy.