Great Range Capital buys The Realm

Great Range Capital has acquired The Realm, a Newton, Iowa-based provider of pallets and wood crating. No financial terms were disclosed. Generational Equity advised The Realm on the deal.

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of The Realm, Inc. to Great Range Capital. The acquisition closed November 30, 2020.

The Realm, Inc. (The Realm), located in Newton, Iowa is a custom manufacturer and distributor of pallets and wood crating, and a wood mulch and wood waste recycler.

Located in Mission Woods, Kansas, Great Range Capital (GRC) is focused on middle-market, control, private equity investing in the Midwest. The firm seeks majority control or influential minority investments in companies in the following industries: business and industrial services, healthcare services/devices, retail and consumer, established media and niche manufacturing.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Andrew Byrd, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with The Realm.

“Working with Chris Barton at Realm was a rewarding experience just because of his general love of life, and it was exciting to be able to help him to find the right partner in Great Range Capital,” said Goss.

Goss added, “It was also rewarding to help him remove some of the dozens of hats he wore daily, to live out a more focused and rewarding role at the Company and be able to focus on more time with his lovely wife Danaca and his three amazing daughters!”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.