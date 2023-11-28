Greenbelt eyes tuck-ins for energy transition enabler Saber

An investor group led by Greenbelt announced the acquisition of Saber Power Services, a Houston-based infrastructure services platform, earlier in November.

Greenbelt Capital Partners seeks add-ons for Saber Power Services, a provider of substation and high-voltage power services for the energy transition. The Austin, Texas-based PE firm, a spinoff of Trilantic Capital’s energy investment arm, announced its acquisition of Saber earlier in November, marking the debut transaction from its third fund.

Greenbelt partner Chris Murphy told PE Hub that next year, Saber could make a small handful of tuck-in acquisitions, with potential targets ranging from $5 million-$50 million in EBITDA.

The sponsor favors targets referred to the firm through bilateral discussions, but could participate in a sale process for a company that provides it with considerable geographic market expansion or engineering scale-up potential, Murphy said.

For the Saber deal, the PE firm participated in an auction process facilitated by Harris Williams and selling stakeholder Oaktree Capital Management.

With Saber historically focused on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market, the company sees organic market expansion taking place across the Gulf Coast region states. Add-ons could emanate from the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain region, representing new markets for the business, Murphy said.

“For now, we’re focused on a buy-and-build strategy while there are opportunities for engineering businesses outside of Texas,” Murphy said, pointing to regional utility service companies in a single market with 50-150 employees as likely targets.

Formed in 2010, Saber has 550 employees and services the power and utilities market, as well as renewable energy developers of solar and energy storage project development.

“On the supply side, the increasing penetration of renewables and storage will require investment in new high voltage electrical infrastructure,” Murphy said. “On the demand side, growing electrical load, driven by both demographic shifts and increasing industrial electricity consumption, will require upgrades and expansion to existing grid infrastructure.”

Greenbelt became the controlling stakeholder in Saber following the early November deal, with StepStone Group, Schroders Capital, Wafra and Saber’s management participating as co-investors in the buyout, which saw Oaktree exit its investment in the service company after a four-year hold.

Greenbelt typically targets majority and minority level transactions in portfolio investments ranging from $100 million-$1 billion by equity valuation. Since 2021, the middle market investor has focused on four main sub-sectors within the energy transition market:

Renewable energy generation

Transportation and e-mobility

Grid enablement and modernization services

Demand response and energy efficiency

Saber represents not only the first portfolio investment for Greenbelt’s third LP fund, Greenbelt Capital Partner III LP, a $750 million fund, but also the firm’s first grid enablement and modernization portfolio company.

Murphy said while the federal Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion in stimulus funding for new renewable energy projects does not directly incentivize Saber, the government funding behind multiple gigawatts of clean power creates market tailwinds for the power services company.

Most recently, in June 2022 Greenbelt exited its minority holding in EV charging technology company SemaConnect in a trade sale to public EV charger, Blink Charging, in a $200 million cash and stock transaction.

Greenbelt was spun off from Trilantic Capital North America in 2021. The sponsor’s CEO and managing partner Chris Manning and managing partner Glenn Jacobson previously worked in Lehman Brothers Merchant Banking’s energy division, where the pair primarily worked on oil and gas investments and midstream infrastructure.

