Greenbriar recaps collision repair operator VIVE

Greenbriar Equity Group has closed a growth recapitalization of VIVE Collusion, a multi-site collision repair operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, VIVE operates 35 collision repair facilities across the Northeastern U.S.

The investment by Greenbriar will support VIVE’s ongoing growth strategy, both organically and through M&A, as well as continued investment in the company’s infrastructure and operational resources.

On the transaction, Matt Burke, a managing director at Greenbriar, said in a statement, “We’ve spent significant time evaluating opportunities in the collision repair space and are thrilled to partner with VIVE. Not only are they top-tier operators, but the VIVE team has established an outstanding track record of identifying and acquiring the highest quality shops in what is still a very fragmented segment of the market.”

Harris Williams LLC acted as financial advisor to Garnett Station and VIVE while Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Greenbriar.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenbriar targets services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar has approximately $10 billion of cumulative capital commitments,