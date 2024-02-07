Greenhouse operator Windset Farms fields PE interest; One Equity reaps 3.5x return on CDI exit

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

What’s been going on all week? Rumblings of good things happening in the M&A market, but fundraising remains sluggish, though a breaking first-time fund close shows that capital is out there.

• Windset Farms is reviewing buyout interest from PE suitors

• One Equity’s growth plan resulted in a 3.5x return for CDI

• First-timer Coalesce Capital closes debut fund on $900m

Interest

Windset Farms, a greenhouse operator based in Canada, is reviewing buyout interest from private equity firms, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub today.

The company is the largest North American controlled environment agriculture greenhouse operator, formed in 1996 by brothers Steve and John Newell. Windset is working with BMO Capital Markets as adviser on the process, sources told Schoeck.

The company, based in Delta, British Columbia, is being marketed off of C$60 million in Ebitda for the past year, the story said.

The North American commercial greenhouse market was valued at about $5.89 billion last year and could grow to $11.4 billion by 2030, according to Verified Market Research.

Another recent deal in the segment came from Blue Road Capital, which acquired NatureSweet, which operates five greenhouses in Mexico.

Exit

One Equity Partners completed the sale of Computer Design and Integration, an IT services company, earlier this month, the culmination of a growth plan that resulted in the firm making 3.5x its investment, writes Rafael Canton on PE Hub.

“We wanted to take a company operating principally in the New York metro area and turn it into a super-regional player with a presence in all major markets on the East Coast,” OEP partner Charlie Cole told PE Hub. “Everything we did during our hold period was with that strategic goal in mind.”

OEP beefed up the CDI business through an add-on strategy, making five acquisitions. In July 2020, CDI acquired IT and professional services provider Plan B Technologies, based in Annapolis, Maryland. CDI added-on P5 Solutions, a ServiceNow Elite partner based in Reston, Virginia, in September 2020.

In January 2021, CDI acquired High Availability, a Philadelphia-based IT solutions provider. The company acquired Kintyre Solutions, a systems integrator (also based in Philadelphia) in February 2021. In August 2021, CDI completed the acquisition of Candoris, a technology solutions provider.

“Add-ons were an important part of our strategy at CDI,” Cole said. “CDI has always had very strong relationships with its vendor partners. As the company built a more differentiated service offering, in part through M&A, it was able to accelerate growth and quickly gain traction in new markets.”

Another exit

Gryphon Investors agreed to sell Hepaco, which provides emergency response and environmental services, to Clean Harbors in a deal valued at about $400 million, the firm announced.

Gryphon first invested in Hepaco in 2016 and completed seven add-ons during its ownership. The firm in 2021 added-on Field Services Division, which at the time boosted the employee count to 750 across 46 locations, according to a statement.

First-timer

Coalesce Capital, launched last year by ex-Warburg Pincus dealmaker Stephanie Geveda, closed its debut fund on $900 million, beating its $750 million target.

The final close is notable considering the stinginess of the fundraising market at the moment, with many LPs slowing their pacing commitments and sticking only to their deepest relationships.

Emerging managers, especially first-time funds, have a tough time attracting capital in this kind of environment, making Coalesces fundraising impressive. The firm raised the fund in under a year. Read more here and check out Buyouts for our extensive and growing database of emerging manager fundraising.

