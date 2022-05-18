GreenPoint Partners gathers $134m for maiden tech fund

GreenPoint Partners has closed its debut tech fund at $134 million. The fund will back high-growth companies in the real assets sector. GreenPoint’s backers include Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Goodman Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Lendlease, Greystar, Berkshire Residential Investments, Charter Hall, Kloof Capital, Gandel Group, and the George Krupp Family Office.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GreenPoint Partners (“GreenPoint” or the “firm”), an alternatives firm investing at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability, today announced the close of its inaugural technology fund at $134 million (approximately $200 million inclusive of associated co-investment capital), as well as the first investment by its innovative real estate private equity platform.

GreenPoint’s Technology Fund invests in high-growth companies underpinning the digital transformation of multitrillion-dollar real asset industries: real estate, infrastructure, energy and agriculture. GreenPoint has partnered with leading real asset investors, operators and developers who own/manage over $500 billion of real assets globally, with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. The firm has welcomed investors including the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), Goodman Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Lendlease, Greystar, Berkshire Residential Investments, Charter Hall, Kloof Capital, Gandel Group, and the George Krupp Family Office.

GreenPoint also announced the first investment out of its private equity strategy in Infinium Logistics, a European final mile logistics platform at the forefront of decarbonization, advanced fulfillment, delivery and parking solutions. The GreenPoint investment combines growth capital for Infinium’s operating platform along with funding to acquire strategic final mile logistics assets across Europe. Infinium currently manages around 30 sites across Europe and is targeting a £500 million portfolio of owned assets across Europe with full electrification infrastructure.

Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint commented, “The increasing pervasiveness of technology and ESG trends is pressuring real asset digitization and technology adoption to catch up to other industries. Whilst the opportunities from this transition are vast, the knowledge gap and lack of integration makes this a challenging process. We believe that the winners from this transition will be digitally and sustainability-aware real asset owners/developers as well as the technology companies that can effectively deliver requisite solutions. We are excited to announce these firm milestones as we continue building the ecosystem that can facilitate success for both the real asset and technology participants.”

GREENPOINT TECHNOLOGY INVESTING

The final close of the $134 million Technology Fund I allows GreenPoint to invest in high-growth companies underpinning the digital transformation of the multitrillion-dollar real assets industry. Several Limited Partners have also allocated additional equity to pursue co-investment opportunities alongside the Fund, bringing investable capital to approximately $200 million.