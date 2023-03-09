GreenPoint to invest in Semi-Stow

- GreenPoint has launched a $500m truck and trailer industrial outdoor storage platform
- GCM Grosvenor serves as GreenPoint’s lead investor for this strategy
- GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm based in New York
GreenPoint Partners will make a strategic investment in Semi-Stow, a semi-truck parking and trailer storage operator. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.
Semi-Stow manages 30 sites comprising over 5,500 truck and trailer spaces in US. The firm is based in Austin, Texas.
GreenPoint has also launched a $500 million truck and trailer industrial outdoor storage platform.
Chris Green, founder and CEO of GreenPoint, said in a statement that the firm sees a “tremendous opportunity” to “build a national portfolio of assets where new technologies can have an instant and significant impact in improving operations and the customer experience.”
The investment will provide growth capital for Semi-Stow’s operating platform and funding to acquire a portfolio of semi-truck parking and trailer storage locations across the US, according to the release.
GCM Grosvenor serves as GreenPoint’s lead investor for this strategy.
This investment is the third GreenPoint-led real estate strategy for GCM Grosvenor, bringing total commitments on behalf of its investment products to over $250 million.
GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology, and sustainability. The firm is headquartered in New York.
GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management services provider that manages around $74 billion in assets. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.