GreyLion and Vestar recaps online training platform 360training

GreyLion and Vestar have recapitalized 360training, a provider of online training and continuing education to regulated industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

The financing will be used to support 360training’s rapid growth and accelerate acquisition activity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vestar as a strategic investment partner,” said 360training CEO Tom Anderson, in a statement. “360training now enjoys the substantial backing of two proven investors, both of which pride themselves on partnering with portfolio companies to help accelerate growth.”

GreyLion first invested in 360training in 2018 and remains a significant owner of the company.

Henry Heinerscheid, Partner of GreyLion, stated, “Since our investment four years ago, 360training has grown its management team, strengthened its employee base, and invested significant capital in its technology and marketing capabilities. We are proud of the many add-on acquisitions completed to date, and we are thrilled to have Vestar join GreyLion and management to continue driving 360training’s industry leadership and support the Company’s expansion.”

As part of the investment, Nikhil Bhat and Jake Olson, managing directors at Vestar, will join 360training’s board of directors.

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to 360training on the deal while Latham & Watkins was its legal advisor. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Vestar while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams, Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, TIPS, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, and Learn2Serve.

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. GreyLion currently manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $1.7 billion.

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.