Gridiron Capital rolls out new garage door services platform GarageCo

Gridiron Capital has launched GarageCo, a residential and commercial garage door services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

GarageCo’s initial acquisitions include P.D.Q. Door Company based in Maine; Apple Door Systems based in Virginia; and Cunningham Door & Window based in Kentucky.

GarageCo is led by CEO Mars Shah, who joined Gridiron as an operating partner & executive in residence in the spring of 2023.

On the launch, Kevin Jackson, managing partner at Gridiron Capital, said in a statement, “We are honored to be partnering with trusted, market-leading brands like P.D.Q., Apple, and Cunningham. Our goal is to build on their heritage and track record of success by investing additional resources to continue expanding GarageCo’s national presence through shared best practices, operational excellence, and accelerated growth both organically and through M&A.”

Gridiron invests in the middle market. The firm targets branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the U.S. and Canada.