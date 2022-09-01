Gridiron invests in diesel engines remanufacturer M&D

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel to Gridiron

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to M&D and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel

Gridiron Capital invests in middle-market companies

Gridiron Capital has made an investment in Texas-based Magneto & Diesel Holdings, a distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical aftermarket parts for diesel engines. The seller was Warren Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kevin Jackson, a managing partner of Gridiron, said in a statement, “We are honored to partner with Grant and the broader M&D team to build on the company’s almost 80-year legacy of exceptional quality and service to the diesel engine aftermarket. The company is positioned as the partner of choice in a large and highly fragmented market, and we are excited to help the M&D team further accelerate growth. Our collective cultural alignment on Winning Together will allow all M&D team members to benefit from the company’s continued growth.”

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel to Gridiron. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to M&D, and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel.

Gridiron Capital invests in middle-market companies.