Gridiron invests in home services firm Legacy

Gridiron Capital has made an investment in Tampa-based Legacy Service Partners, a provider of residential heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Legacy was founded in 2021 by Jake Sloane, Frank Zhang, and Rob Millock.

On the investment, Kevin Jackson, managing partner of Gridiron, said in a statement, “We are proud to partner with Rob, Jake, Frank, and the entire Legacy team. The Company has a strong employee-centered culture, a shared vision of partnership, and a relentless focus on providing a superior customer experience. We are excited to support a best in-class operator and leverage our successful track record of investing in residential services businesses, an area of Gridiron’s Thematic Areas of Expertise, to drive accelerated growth in a highly fragmented market.”

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to Legacy while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel.

Gridiron Capital invests in middle-market companies in the branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the U.S. and Canada.