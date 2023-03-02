Gross joins Mudrick Capital as client partnerships head

Her new position began on March 1, 2023.

Mudrick Capital Management has hired Carly Gross as head of client partnerships, according to a spokesperson for the firm. Her new position began on March 1, 2023.

Previously, Gross was principal and senior product specialist on Carlyle’s global credit investor relations team.

Based in New York City and London, Mudrick is focused on distressed credit investing in the global credit markets. Currently, Mudrick manages approximately $3.4 billion. The firm was founded in 2009.