Grove Mountain-backed Central States acquires paving company Sipes

Central States is a partnership of asphalt paving and concrete services companies for parking lots.

Central States was formed in December 2021

Based in Atlanta, Grove Mountain targets specialty business services and home services companies

Central States, which is backed by Grove Mountain Partners, has acquired Indianapolis-based Sipes Asphalt & Concrete, a paving company.

“Both PLM and Sipes value culture and employees and we do everything we can to continue that legacy,” said Stephen Fraser, chairman of Central States and partner at Grove Mountain in a statement. “Customer service is the heart of an excellent paving business and all of our personnel, including the sales professionals and high-quality operational professionals, are focused on the needs of the customer. We are thrilled to welcome Sipes to our growing platform.”

