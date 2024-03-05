Grove Mountain launches HVAC and home services platform Service Country

The platform's first acquisition is McGee Heating and Air, a residential HVAC services provider in Georgia and South Carolina.

Grove Mountain Partners has launched Service Country, an Atlanta-based residential HVAC platform.

The platform’s first acquisition is McGee Heating and Air, a residential HVAC services provider in Georgia and South Carolina.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“We remain bullish on this sector and are in an excellent position to build on the success we achieved with Unique,” said John B. Koch, chairman of Service Country and partner at Grove Mountain Partners in a statement. “McGee is a great company, and Robert and his team are first-class operators. We want to partner with owners and companies like McGee in similar-sized markets around the greater Southeast.”

Robert Kesler, President of McGee, and the entire senior management team will remain and retain significant equity in Service Country.

DLA advised Grove Mountain on the transaction, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Based in Atlanta, Grove Mountain invests in the home services and specialty business services sectors.