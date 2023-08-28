Grovecourt scoops up engineering company Traffic & Mobility Consultants

1858 Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to TMC on the deal.

Grovecourt Capital Partners has acquired Traffic & Mobility Consultants LLC, a Florida-based engineering company. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Matt Bergin, a managing partner at Grovecourt, said in a statement, “TMC stands as the foremost traffic engineering firm with a leading market presence in Florida. We are excited to support Mohammed and the TMC team on the company’s next phase of growth as they execute on organic expansion and engage in strategic M&A.”

Greenberg Traurig acted as legal advisor to Grovecourt, and Northwood Ventures and Energy Impact Partners LP provided financing for the transaction. 1858 Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to TMC while Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor.

TMC was established in 2012.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Grovecourt invests in the lower middle market.