Gryphon-backed Heritage taps Sasadu as chief HR officer

Heritage Distribution Holdings, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has named Brian J. Sasadu as chief human resources officer. He will report to CEO Alex Averitt.

On the appointment, Craig Nikrant, operating partner at Gryphon, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Brian to Heritage as we put together a best-in-the-industry management team with the background and expertise to profitably scale the business.”

Most recently, Sasadu was the chief human resources officer at BlueLinx Holdings, Inc., a wholesale distributor of building materials and industrial products. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles at Coca-Cola Refreshments (formerly Coca-Cola Enterprises), ultimately serving as senior vice president of human resources responsible for human resources for the manufacturing and distribution assets of The Coca-Cola Company in the U.S. and Canada. Sasadu started his professional career at King & Spalding LLP, an international law firm, where he focused on representation and counsel to management on a wide range of labor and employment compliance and litigation matters.

He holds both a BA in political science and a law degree from the University of Florida.

Atlanta-based Heritage is a wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has had over $9 billion of assets under management.