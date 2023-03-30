Gryphon-backed RegEd appoints Brienzi as CEO

North Carolina-based RegEd is a provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to insurance companies and financial services firms.

RegEd, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, has named Frank Brienzi as CEO. The appointment is effective immediately.

North Carolina-based RegEd is a provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to insurance companies and financial services firms.

Most recently, Brienzi was the CEO of Allegro Development Corporation in Dallas, which was sold to ION Capital. Prior to that, he was the president of Misys.

For the past three years Brienzi has served as executive chairman at RegEd, working closely with John Schobel, RegEd’s founder and CEO, and members of the RegEd leadership team.

On the appointment, Alex Earls, a partner at Gryphon Investors and head of the firm’s business services Group, said in a statement, “We thank John for his tremendous contributions over the years in building RegEd into the market leader it is today. We are excited for Frank to step into the CEO role to lead RegEd in its next phase of growth, given his proven track record and relevant financial services experience. Having served as RegEd’s executive chairman for the last three years, Frank has a deep understanding of the business and will hit the ground running.”

Gryphon Investors invests in middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.