Gryphon-backed Right Time buys Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractor focused on the residential market.

Established in 1973, Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning serves homeowners in the Tri-Cities area of Southern Ontario, encompassing Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge

The company’s acquisition is the 16th acquisition made by Right Time

Management, including former owner Rick Dunn, will join the Right Time team

Right Time Group of Companies, backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Waterloo, Ontario-based Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning, a provider of residential heating, cooling, air quality, and hot water services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 1973, Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning serves homeowners in the Tri-Cities area of Southern Ontario, encompassing Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.

The company’s acquisition is the 16th acquisition made by Right Time. Management, including former owner Rick Dunn, will join the Right Time team.

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractor focused on the residential market. It today operates out of 23 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

“We are excited to welcome the Dunn team to the Right Time family,” said Right Time CEO Craig Goettler in a statement. “Rick has built a great business in the Tri-Cities and Right Time will continue to deliver the exceptional service Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning has provided to its valued customers.”

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a mid-market private equity firm. As of December 31, 2021, it has more than $9 billion of assets under management.