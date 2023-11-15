Gryphon-backed Right Time acquires Halifax’s Breathe Clean

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is an HVAC contractor focused on the residential market

Right Time Group of Companies, backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Breathe Clean Mini Split Heat Pump Cleaning, a Halifax-based provider of ductless heat pump cleaning services. No financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Breathe Clean was founded in 2016 by Cleve and Michelle Brewer. The company’s employees will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community in Halifax and surrounding areas.

Breathe Clean is Right Time’s 21st acquisition. The company continues to look to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada.

Gryphon Investors acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020.

Gryphon, headquartered in San Francisco, is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies in partnership with management.