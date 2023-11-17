Gryphon-backed Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions taps Collier as CEO

Prior to joining TTDS, Collier spent nearly four years at Nexeo Plastics, most recently as chief commercial officer.

Gryphon created TTDS in September 2023 as its new industrial temperature management platform concurrently with its acquisition of Big Chief

Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has appointed Jeff Collier as CEO.

TTDS is the newly established parent company of Big Chief, Inc, an independent distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff to TTDS as we leverage Big Chief’s leading market position to build a new platform of customer-focused companies providing thermal solutions and services that meet the unique challenges of our customers,” said Jeff Pembroke, an operating partner of Gryphon’s Heritage Fund in a statement. “He has a strong record of supporting profitable growth and innovation and brings an impressive background in both industrial distribution and the plastics industry.”

Prior to joining TTDS, Collier spent nearly four years at Nexeo Plastics, most recently as chief commercial officer. Previously, he served as vice president, sales effectiveness & operations at PSAV.

Gryphon Investors targets the middle market. The firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.