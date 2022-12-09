Gryphon-backed VIP acquires Chesen Laser Eye Center

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, VIP is an eye care platform with over 70 locations.

The acquisition is VIP’s 24th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017

Gryphon Investors invests in the middle-market

As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management

Vision Innovation Partners, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Reading, Pennsylvania-based Chesen Laser Eye Center, a provider of of ophthalmic and vision services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, VIP is an eye care platform with over 70 locations.

The acquisition is VIP’s 24th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017.

Chesen was founded by Dr. Neil Chesen in 1989. Both Dr. Chesen and Dr. Dianna Cho will remain with the business.

“We are delighted for VIP to partner with Neil and his team,” said Michael Dunn, co-founder at VIP in a statement. “VIP is continuing its tradition of successfully acquiring and integrating complementary practices with the goal of establishing itself as the partner of choice for medical eye care providers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our goal is to improve practice management resources and offer an attractive value proposition to physicians, allowing them to focus on providing outstanding patient care.”

Gryphon Investors invests in the middle-market. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.