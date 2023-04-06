Gryphon-backed Vivify Specialty Ingredients taps Leen as CEO

Leen succeeds former CEO Devlin Riley, who has left the company.

Glendale Heights, Illinois-based Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives and ingredients

Most recently, Leen was president and CEO for Gopher Resource

Also, he is the former president and CEO of ADA Carbon Solutions

Vivify Specialty Ingredients, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has named Brian Leen as CEO. Leen succeeds former CEO Devlin Riley, who has left the company.

Glendale Heights, Illinois-based Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets.

Most recently, Leen was president and CEO for Gopher Resource. Also, he is the former president and CEO of ADA Carbon Solutions.

Keith Stimson, Gryphon partner and head of Gryphon’s Heritage Group, said in a statement, “We believe Brian is the right person to help the company take advantage of new strategic opportunities while maintaining the quality and service levels its customers expect. As evidenced by Vivify’s recent acquisition of Reitech, Gryphon aims to continue to partner with the company to invest in strategic acquisitions that will drive its growth.”

Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management.