Gryphon buys pet products developer Vetnique Labs

Gryphon Investors has acquired Naperville, Illinois-based Vetnique Labs, a developer of specialty pet products. The transaction was done In partnership with founder and CEO James Bascharon DVM, who will remain in his current role and maintain a significant stake in the business. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Gryphon Operating Partner Mike Ferry said in a statement, “Vetnique occupies a unique position in the $2 billion pet supplement market as a company with innovative products benefitting from compelling tailwinds. As we continue to see increased use of supplements with companion animals, we believe that Vetnique will stand out as offering differentiated solutions that provide real and lasting benefits for pets.”

William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to Gryphon while Raymond James served as financial advisor to Vetnique. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Gryphon.

Vetnique Labs was founded in 2012.

Gryphon Investors backs the middle market. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management.