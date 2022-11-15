Gryphon invests in cloud-native services business Caylent

This investment will support Caylent’s continued expansion of its capabilities and partnership with AWS.

Gryphon Investors has made an investment in Caylent, a cloud-native services business focused on helping companies optimize their use of Amazon Web Services. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Caylent’s management team and Executive Chairman Stephen Garden will collectively retain a significant amount of equity in Caylent.

Caylent was founded in 2015.

On the transaction, Caylent’s founder and CEO JP La Torre said in a statement, “Caylent was founded with the belief that cloud computing is the greatest platform for innovation in a generation. In Gryphon, we found a true partner that shares our strategic vision to empower organizations to bring the best out of their people and technology using AWS.”

Guggenheim served as financial advisor to Gryphon while Lazard acted as financial advisor to Caylent. Kirkland & Ellis was legal advisor to Gryphon, and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor to Caylent.

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon invests in the middle market. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.