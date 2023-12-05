Gryphon scaled Potter Global’s fire systems offering before KKR exit; Fengate buys cell tower portfolio

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

The exit environment looks to be getting better as we close in on the year end – something that will be welcome news for GPs fielding calls from end-investors looking for liquidity.

First up today, Obey Martin Manayiti speaks to Gryphon Investors’ Mark Fuller about his firm’s sale of Potter Global Technologies to KKR.

Such sponsor-to-sponsor deals are likely to pick up in 2024, particularly in the software sector, BC Partners’ Mark Fariborz told me in a Q&A over on PE Hub Europe.

We then turn to wireless towers, a sector that has also been the focus of several deals this year, as Fengate Asset Management acquires a portfolio of sites from TowerCom.

Lastly, we’ve got yet another add-on for a company that’s done plenty this year – Oak Hill Capital- and Genstar Capital-backed wealth management company Mercer Advisors.

Exits open

The health of the exit market has been a big theme here on PE Hub as well as over on PE Hub Europe but we’re hearing plenty that sales could open up next year – returning much needed liquidity to LPs.

Obey Martin Manayiti took a deep dive into one of the deals that made it out before the end of the year, as he spoke to Mark Fuller, a managing director in Gryphon Investors’ Industrial Growth Group about his firm’s November exit from Potter Global Technologies to KKR.

Potter provides fire safety and communication products used during emergency situations.

Here’s some extracts from Obey’s story.

What was Gryphon Investors’ strategy for growing Potter Global Technologies?

When Gryphon invested in Potter in 2017, the company was a 100-year-old brand in the fire safety market with a leading sprinkler monitoring product but a relatively nascent fire systems offering.

We saw an immediate opportunity to scale Potter to be competitive in the fire systems space. With our knowledge of the fire safety market from prior investments in Jensen Hughes and Consolidated Fire Protection, the company was a perfect fit for Gryphon’s integrated Deal-Ops model.

Where does demand for Potter’s services come from?

Potter operates in an industry with attractive fundamentals driven by stringent product requirements. The market demands increasingly intelligent, connected products, which Potter developed through its 120-person R&D team. Potter serves a variety of primarily commercial end-markets in the education, industrial and healthcare sectors.

We understand that the exit market is tight because of the macroeconomic environment.

How did the deal with KKR come together?

Potter engaged Harris Williams to manage a sale process. Potter’s attractive industry dynamics, strong performance and best-in-class management team made the company an attractive business for continued growth.

And here’s the full article where you can learn more about how Gryphon grew the business.

‘Bullish’ on financial exits

Such sponsor-to-sponsor exits are likely to pick up in 2024, particularly in the tech sector, BC Partners’ partner and management committee member Mark Fariborz told me over on PE Hub Europe.

He said he was “bullish” on such activity, while there will also be an uptick in strategic deals.

“There have been some quite large deals this past year like Cisco/Splunk and Nasdaq/Adenza but I think you’ll see the return of more of the regular $1 billion to $3 billion deals next year,” he added.

Check out the full Q&A for more on Fariborz’s outlook for tech in 2024.

Tower talk

Fengate Asset Management has added to a list of deals in the wireless towers sector this year after acquiring a portfolio of sites across nine states from TowerCom.

Fengate and TowerCom launched a partnership in September 2020 to support the development and construction of new towers as well as Fengate’s acquisition of 42 towers from Municipal Communications II in September 2021. TowerCom will continue to manage the newly acquired portfolio of towers on Fengate’s behalf.

“We are excited about this new portfolio of geographically diverse and highly strategic assets as they service national carrier tenants and are in zoning and site acquisition environments that would be difficult to replicate,” said Andrew Cogan, managing director and head of infrastructure investments, Fengate in a statement.

Other private capital interest in wireless tower business this year includes Development Partners International and Verod Capital’s acquisition of Pan African Towers in November.

Ten count

Rounding out the Wire today is the latest example of another strong trend we’ve seen this year – add-on acquisitions – by a company that has been particularly busy on that front.

Private equity-backed wealth management firm Mercer Advisors has made its 10th add-on of the year, acquiring Paragon Wealth Strategies, a peer located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital back the acquisitive Mercer, which is headquartered in Denver.

