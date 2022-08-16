GTCR-backed Cisive appoints Buchholz as CFO

As CFO, Buchholz will lead Cisive’s finance division and partner with the executive team to achieve Cisive’s strategic growth initiatives.

Cisive, a portfolio company of GTCR, has named Jenny Buchholz as chief financial officer.

“Cisive is honored to welcome Jenny Buchholz as our Chief Financial Officer,” said James Owens, a president, and CEO at Cisive, in a statement. “Jenny is a highly accomplished CFO and we look forward to her bringing unique insights and leadership to our finance organization. Jenny will be a strong partner in our strategy as we continue to provide high-quality background screening solutions in highly regulated industries.”

Buchholz’s most recent role was at Captivate where she served as CFO. Prior to Captivate, Buchholz was the head of corporate finance at Knotel. Before Knotel, Buchholz held strategy and finance roles across a variety of industries at companies including NBA, Discovery Communications, eBay, and BCG. She holds an MBA from MIT Sloan.