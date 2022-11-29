GTCR-backed Cisive appoints Neal as CEO

Current Cisive CEO Jim Owens will support the company in an advisory capacity during the transition.

Cisive is a background screening and data provider

Neal is the former president and co-founder of GoExpedi

Prior to founding GoExpedi, Neal spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership roles at S&P Global

Cisive, which is backed by GTCR, has named Larry Neal as CEO.

Current Cisive CEO Jim Owens will support the company in an advisory capacity during the transition.

Cisive is a background screening and data provider.

Neal is the former president and co-founder of GoExpedi, an online energy procurement services provider. Prior to founding GoExpedi, Neal spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership roles at S&P Global. Most recently he served as president of the commodity price reference agency, S&P Platts. He started his career at General Electric and IBM.

“We are excited to welcome Larry to the Cisive team and for him to lead the company as it enters a new chapter of growth,” said Aaron Cohen, managing director and head of financial services & technology at GTCR, in a statement. “His wealth of knowledge in expanding technology platforms through digital and data analytics improvements makes him the ideal executive to lead the highly talented team at Cisive.”

Cisive was founded in 1977.

Cisive was acquired by GTCR in 2021.