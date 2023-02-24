GTCR-backed Cisive recruits Clewell as CRO

Most recently, Clewell worked at NielsonIQ, where he served as senior vice president of sales

Cisive, a portfolio company of GTCR, has named Don Clewell as chief revenue officer.

Cisive is an employee screening company.

As CRO, Clewell will assist in optimizing the company’s business strategy, enable teams to achieve continued growth, and help to drive customer satisfaction as Cisive scales operations.

“Cisive is excited to welcome Don Clewell as our Chief Revenue Officer,” said Larry Neal, CEO at Cisive, in a statement. “His impressive experience in sales leadership makes him an excellent addition to our executive team, as Cisive focuses on our continued growth worldwide. Don’s leadership will be key as we strategically position our company for a new era of rapid growth.”

Based in Chicago, GTCR invests in a wide number of sectors that include business & consumer services, financial services & technology and healthcare.