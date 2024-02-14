GTCR-backed Foundation Source snaps up charitable services software provider PG Calc

Foundation Source is a provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions and management services for private foundations.

PG Calc was founded in 1985 as a spinout from Harvard’s planned giving program by Gary and Mary Pforzheimer, Winston Jones, and Bill Laskin

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980

Foundation Source, which is backed by GTCR, has acquired PG Calc, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based provider of planned giving services and software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“PG Calc is the gold-standard in cloud-based solutions for planned giving and recognized for its high-quality customer base and strong client retention,” said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source in a statement. “Its position as a leader in this market makes them an ideal enhancement to our already robust offerings and sets the stage for us to become the leading provider of charitable giving technology, administration and expertise.”

