GTCR-backed Guideline taps Novick as CFO

Guideline, which is backed by GTCR, has named Matt Novick as chief financial officer.

Previously, he was CFO for Kargo Global LLC. Prior to Kargo, Novick was chief operations officer and CFO of PlaceIQ. Before venturing into the startup world, he led national sales operations at AOL.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt to the team and leverage his experience and expertise in this industry, along with his passion to support our mission,” said Scott Knoll, CEO of Guideline in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment in the advertising and marketing technology space, and with our recent acquisitions, we’ve brought together three complementary solutions to best serve the top global brands, media owners, media agencies, and capital markets. With Matt at the helm of our Finance team, we can continue to focus on helping the industry improve how media is planned, bought, and sold. ”

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago.