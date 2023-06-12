GTCR-backed PC Dreamscape to buy Mediaocean’s media planning tool Lumina

Based in Chicago, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies

PC Dreamscape Inc, a portfolio company of GTCR, has agreed to acquire Mediocean’s media planning tool Lumina. No financial terms were disclosed.

In tandem with this, and following the previous strategic acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD, Dreamscape has rebranded to Guideline.

“By combining SQAD and SMI a year ago, Guideline became a source of truth for advertising spend and pricing data that provides unprecedented accuracy and transparency across the global media ecosystem,” said Scott Knoll, CEO of Guideline in a statement. “Now with this acquisition, we are forging an important partnership with Mediaocean and bringing together two complementary solutions – SQAD MediaTools and Lumina – to strengthen media planning capabilities for agency and brand clients globally. Through accurate media data and collaborative planning tools, we’re focused on helping the industry improve how media is planned, bought, and sold.”

Headquartered in New York City, Guideline was founded in May 2020.

Based in Chicago, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies. Currently, the firm manages more than $35 billion in equity capital.

Mediaocean is an adtech company.