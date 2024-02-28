GTCR invests in dental services firm 7to7

In addition to this transaction, Kelly McCrann has joined 7to7 as executive chairman.

7to7 was founded in 2008

Based in Chicago, GTCR currently manages $40 billion in equity capital

GTCR has made an investment in San Antonio, Texas-based 7to7, a dental services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled about the partnership between Avryo and the 7to7 team,” said Sean Cunningham, managing director and co-head of healthcare at GTCR in a statement. “Kelly, Justin, and Tiffany bring together complementary strengths with a shared vision of advancing the dental care industry. We look forward to being part of the journey and leveraging GTCR’s experience building successful multi-site healthcare services companies.”

Based in Chicago, GTCR currently manages $40 billion in equity capital. The private equity firm was founded in 1980.