GTCR wraps up ADT’s commercial fire and security biz acquisition

GTCR has completed the acquisition of ADT’s commercial security, fire and life safety security business.

ADT Commercial will rebrand as Everon and operate as a standalone organization.

Dan Bresingham, former head of ADT’s commercial security, fire and life safety business, will become Everon’s CEO and Tim Whall will serve as an active director on its board.

“Everon has a longstanding reputation for excellence in service and we look forward to continuing that legacy through strategic M&A, investing in technology to support innovation, and expanding Everon’s portfolio of best-in-class solutions,” said Tom Ehrhart, principal at GTCR.

GTCR agreed to acquire ADT’s commercial security, fire and life safety security business for $1.6 billion in early August.

Everon is a commercial security, fire, and life safety service provider. The company’s corporate offices are based in Boca Raton, Florida.

GTCR is a private equity firm that invests in business and consumer services, financial services and technology, healthcare and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. The firm manages over $35 billion in equity capital and is based in Chicago.

Raymond James & Associates and Stifel served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to GTCR.