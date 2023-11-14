Guilbault acquires Champlain-backed Transport Inter-Nord

Guilbault is a freight transportation, logistics and warehousing provider

Guilbault has acquired the assets of Transport Inter-Nord, a Saint-Jerome, Quebec-based specialist in less-than-truckload and full-truckload freight transportation. No financial terms were disclosed.

Guilbault is a freight transportation, logistics and warehousing provider with headquarters in Quebec City. The acquisition adds to Guilbault’s offering more than 150 employees and a new service point, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 1990 by the McLaughlin family, Transport Inter-Nord will retain its name and be an autonomous business unit of the Guilbault Transport Division. The general management of will also remain under Steve McLaughlin and his current team.

Transport Inter-Nord has been backed since 2021 by Champlain Financial Corp.

Based in Montreal, Champlain is a private equity firm focused on investing in small and medium-sized companies seeking to grow at home and abroad.